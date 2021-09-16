Without heads

This refers to the news report ‘FPSC advice ignored’ (September 9). The post of Inspector General Forests BPS 21 has been lying vacant for many years despite the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) having conducted interviews and sending its recommendation to the ministry concerned.
Several other state institutions are being run by non-technical civil servants. This is the fate of our institutions under the new government which had promised better governance and strengthening of our institutions.
Dr Bashir Ahmed Wani
Islamabad
