Validate your life

I am a retired professor and have been receiving pension since 2017. After every six months, I have to submit a life certificate to the bank from where I receive my pension. This letter requires attestation by any gazetted officer. I am 65 years old and even though the bank manager knows that I am a bona fide pensioner, I have to run around looking for attestations.
The governor of the State Bank of Pakistan should make arrangements that attestations be made at all the bank branches to facilitate pensioners. The period of life certificate is six months and this year my bank branch demanded four months after it had expired.
Prof Khalid Mahmud Hashmi
Lahore
