Succession certificate: Decision on admissibility of plea reserved

LAHORE:Lahore High Court Justice Shahid Karim on Wednesday reserved the decision on whether the petition filed against the move to give Nadra the power to issue succession certificate is admissible or not.
The petitioner said that giving authority to Nadra had created more complications for citizens in obtaining succession certificate. The old method of issuance of succession certificate should be restored and the authority of Punjab government to allow NADRA to issue succession certificate should also be declared null and void. The Punjab government through an ordinance has empowered NADRA to issue successions certificate and letter and administration regarding immovable and movable property.
