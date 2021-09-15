 
Wednesday September 15, 2021
News Report
September 15, 2021
Two terrorists killed in NWA operation

ISLAMABAD: Security forces Tuesday conducted an intelligence based operation (IBO) on a terrorist hideout in Datta Khel area of North Waziristan on reported presence of terrorists, reports the ISPR. During an intense exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed. Weapon and ammunition was also recovered. Search was on in the area to eliminate any other terrorists.

