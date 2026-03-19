'They totally failed Nancy Guthrie': Social media explodes as Savannah remains missing for nearly 50 days

Nancy Guthrie update today: Angry reactions on the internet ramp up after cops are unable to find Savannah's mum

Nancy Guthrie has been missing for nearly 50 days. Authorities, who are charged with the disappearance case, are yet to find her and her presumed abductor.



Reactions on social media point to the case, which has drawn nationwide attention, including from the highest echelons of the country, still remaining unresolved.

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Jonathan Lee Riches, a reporter who has been covering the Nancy case from the start, has frustratingly tweeted on X, "They totally failed Nancy Guthrie!"

"She had no chance from the beginning…they didn’t even try," writes one social media user in frustration.

Echoing the views of the above, another pen, "I believe you're right; they failed Nancy. Surely if we can find & hit a target on the other side of the world, we could find one little old lady. I'm so disappointed for her, her family, and all of us who have been hoping and praying for a good outcome. Instead, we have mystery."

A third social media platform pointed fingers at Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos for failing to find Nancy and called for his resignation.

The comment crystallised mounting criticism of the sheriff's handling of the case. Critics have responded by launching a petition to recall him.

According to Arizona law, the recall organisers have 120 days to obtain the required number of signatures from qualified voters.

If it succeeds, a recall election will happen.

If Nanos did not resign at the moment, he would remain on the ballot and face any qualified opponent to see who the voters choose to stay in the office.