King Charles, Queen Camilla host Nigeria's president at state banquet

King Charles and Queen Camila are hosting the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

On March 18, His Majesty hosted a grand State Banquet at Windsor Castle in honour of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu.

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The Palace took to its Instagram account to share a photo of King Charles and Queen Camilla alongside the Nigerian president, as they celebrate the enduring relationship between the UK and Nigeria.

The caption read under the snap on the official page of the royal family, "This evening, The King and Queen hosted a State Banquet at Windsor Castle, in honour of The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and First Lady, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu."

The royal family also shared insights into the preparation of the grand State Banquet.

As the king and the Queen were seen taking part in the prep, the caption under the behind-the-scenes video read, "Final touches taking place for this evening’s State Banquet!

"The table has been decorated with handpicked seasonal flowers and foliage from the gardens at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and The Savill Garden in Windsor Great Park."

Moreover, the flowers that cannot be reused after the ceremony will be "donated to Floral Angels, of which The Queen is Patron."

The caption detailed, "The charity delivers flowers to hospices, elderly care homes, shelters, and many other deserving beneficiaries within the local community."