Kate Middleton ‘powerful’ photo at funeral speaks volumes, says expert

Kate Middleton’s resurfaced photo from Prince Philip’s funeral showcases a different side of her personality, reveals an expert,

Famous photographer, Chris Jackson, who has worked with the Royals for 20 years, talks about Kate in latest book, Modern Majesty: The British Royal Family in a New Era.

Advertisement

The photo in notice is a black and white image of Kate wearing a mask during peak Covid- I9.

"It formed an important part of the historical record of that day and that moment in time, and for many people, it did seem to resonate," Chris told HELLO!.

"As a photographer, you're capturing moments in history that people will look at in tens of years' time – hundreds of years' time, maybe – so it feels like a lot of responsibility. But at the same time, that's what makes it so special."

"One of the great things about being a royal photographer is being at the epicentre of these incredible, positive, exciting moments," Chris added.