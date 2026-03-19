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Kate Middleton ‘powerful’ photo at funeral speaks volumes, says expert

Kate Middleton’s former photo from Prince Philip’s funeral makes rounds

By Eleen Bukhari
March 19, 2026

Kate Middleton’s resurfaced photo from Prince Philip’s funeral showcases a different side of her personality, reveals an expert,

Famous photographer, Chris Jackson, who has worked with the Royals for 20 years, talks about Kate in latest book, Modern Majesty: The British Royal Family in a New Era.

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The photo in notice is a black and white image of Kate wearing a mask during peak Covid- I9.

"It formed an important part of the historical record of that day and that moment in time, and for many people, it did seem to resonate," Chris told HELLO!.

"As a photographer, you're capturing moments in history that people will look at in tens of years' time – hundreds of years' time, maybe – so it feels like a lot of responsibility. But at the same time, that's what makes it so special."

"One of the great things about being a royal photographer is being at the epicentre of these incredible, positive, exciting moments," Chris added.

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