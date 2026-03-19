Kate Middleton ‘powerful’ photo at funeral speaks volumes, says expert
Kate Middleton’s former photo from Prince Philip’s funeral makes rounds
Kate Middleton’s resurfaced photo from Prince Philip’s funeral showcases a different side of her personality, reveals an expert,
Famous photographer, Chris Jackson, who has worked with the Royals for 20 years, talks about Kate in latest book, Modern Majesty: The British Royal Family in a New Era.
The photo in notice is a black and white image of Kate wearing a mask during peak Covid- I9.
"It formed an important part of the historical record of that day and that moment in time, and for many people, it did seem to resonate," Chris told HELLO!.
"As a photographer, you're capturing moments in history that people will look at in tens of years' time – hundreds of years' time, maybe – so it feels like a lot of responsibility. But at the same time, that's what makes it so special."
"One of the great things about being a royal photographer is being at the epicentre of these incredible, positive, exciting moments," Chris added.
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