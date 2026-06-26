King Charles’ Baton Relay is coming to royal estate in Scotland

The King’s Baton Relay is coming to Dumfries House on July 2, 2026, said a statement issued by the historic royal estate in Scotland.

A photo released on social media showed schoolchildren greeting the King’s Baton Relay while taking part in celebrations ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Advertisement

The baton carries a personal message from King Charles III, the head of Commonwealth.

Last year, Charles placed his message to the Commonwealth into the first Baton, passing it to the first Batonbearer, Sir Chris Hoy to start the relay.

A statement issued at the time said the Commonwealth Sport King’s Baton Relay for the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games is a reimagined Relay for a new era.

“For the first time ever, each of the 74 Commonwealth nations and territories will receive their own Baton, proudly crafted in Glasgow, “according to the statement.

The king, who is the Patron of Commonwealth Sport, officially launched the inaugural Commonwealth Sport King’s Baton Relay for the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games at Buckingham Palace on Commonwealth Day.