Princess Beatrice’s husband swoons over Dua Lipa’s steamy photos

Edo Mapelli Mozzi, the husband of Princess Beatrice, was prominent among more than 1 million people reacting to Dua Lipa’s latest photo dump from Italy.

The British singer on Friday shared a carousel of photos including some showing her wearing bikini, leaving millions of her fans swooning over her.

Advertisement

“Roadtripping,” captioned Dua Lipa who last month married British actor Callum Turner.

Edo Mapelli, who is the son-in-law of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, couldn’t help but press the like button as soon as the singer gave a glimpse into her vacation.

His wife Princess Beatrice is the eldest daughter of the former Duke of York, who lost his royal titles over his links to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Mountbatten-Windsor was stripped of the title of prince and evicted from Royal Lodge in Windsor as he came under intense media scrutiny following the release of the latest batch of Epstein files in late December 2025.

He was also briefly arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Although the disgraced royal was released after a few hours in custody, the younger brother of King Charles III still remains under investigation.