Palace releases photos of Duchess Sophie after King Charles shock decision

Palace has released the details of Duchess Sophie’s visit to Jersey a day after the officials revealed shock decision of King Charles.

The officials revealed King Charles decision that the monarch will not live at Buckingham Palace after its 10-year refurbishment finishes next year.

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The King’s decision will end nearly two centuries of the London landmark serving as the British monarch’s primary residence.

Charles decision not to live at Palace and remain at Clarence House, his longstanding London home nearby, comes ahead of the completion next year of a £369 million refurbishment to replace ageing electrical wiring, pipes and heating systems.

When work started in 2017, officials had expected the palace to remain the monarch's primary London residence, as it had been since Queen ⁠Victoria became sovereign in 1837.

Following King Charles historic decision, the palace shared photos of Sophie with details of her visit to Jersey.

The palace said, “The Duchess of Edinburgh has visited Jersey!”

It said earlier this week, Sophie spent time in Jersey, meeting those driving sustainable practices in the Island’s farming and fishing sectors, and learning more about efforts to educate young people on the origins of their food.

The Duchess also visited Les Écréhous, in what is believed to be the first visit from a member of the Royal Family, met with Eye Can, a charity supporting islanders living with sight impairment, and attended a reception for the NSPCC, of which The Duchess is Patron.