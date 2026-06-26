King Charles will ‘prioritize’ seeing Archie and Lilibet

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet get a major update on their highly-awaited reunion with their grandpa, King Charles.

The monarch may unite with Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, in the UK, marking the first time he has seen them in four years.

Advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to visit the UK in July and their children would accompany them. The trip is to mark the one-year count-down to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

Despite King Charles’ busy schedule and planned summer travel to Scotland, former royal butler Grant Harrold stated that the King will make meeting his grandchildren a priority.

Harrold, who worked with him between 2004 and 2011, said, “I think the only thing that will stop it happening is if there is a diary clash.”

“The King goes up to Scotland for the summer, but I’m sure he will do everything he can to make it work.”

“This will be extremely important to the King and he will make it a priority.”

Since the moving of the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes to the US in 2020, King Charles has had limited opportunities to build a relationship with their grandchildren. The last time they visited Britain together was in 2022.

The monarch has extended an invitation for them to stay at a royal residence, it is not yet confirmed whether reunion will take place or not.

As reported by Page Six, Despite King Charles' offer of accommodation, Prince Harry is set to bring own security during the trip to make a huge spectacle.