King Charles worried Prince Harry does not respect Royal ‘intimacies’

King Charles defended over upcoming meeting with Prince Harry



His Majesty, who has agreed to provide a royal property to Prince Harry for his lodging purposes in the UK next week, is not an uncaring man.

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Expert Rebecca English speaks on the Palace Confidential podcast: "He's not a bad man. He's not an uncaring man. He loves his son. But his son has put him in a very, very difficult position. He has betrayed a lot of family intimacies. I don't want to use the word 'secrets', but it's certainly intimacies."

Ms English added: "There's a very small circle of people [the Royal Family] can trust and once you're in that circle of trust you remain in [it]. And Harry has smashed that with a hammer."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.