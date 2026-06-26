King Charles setting terms for meeting with Prince Harry in UK next month: Report

King Charles has set new conditions for meeting Prince Harry upon his return to the UK next month.

As per the sources, the Duke of Sussex will visit Britain in July with Meghan Markle and their youngest children.

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Harry, who lives in California, is returning to his native land to attend an Invictus Games-related event.

While all eyes are on the meeting between King Charles and the Sussexes, an insider claims that His Majesty has warned that any misstep by Markle could hamper their reconciliation efforts.

"Charles has gone against a lot of advice to open this door and truth be told most people around him still think it's a huge mistake,” a tipster told Examiner.

However, the king has agreed because this is what he wants, but “one wrong move on Meghan's part and any hope of a more permanent reconciliation could disappear overnight.”

As per the confidant, King Charles is eager to meet his son, especially his grandkids - Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

According to the source, the British monarch is well aware that he is taking a "huge risk," which is why he has "made it very clear to Harry that there cannot be any drama or any hint that this trip is being used for personal gain."

The source added that King Charles is "willing to extend an olive branch, but he's not willing to be embarrassed or blindsided again."

"If he sees any cameras or gets a whiff of troublemaking that will be the end of things," noted the insider.