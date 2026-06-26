Prince Harry’s decision could work in King Charles favor: ‘King can save face’

A royal expert has said that Prince Harry’s major decision could work in favor of his father King Charles, who has offered him royal accommodation when the Duke visits UK with his family next month.

Prince Harry is set to visit UK with Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet for Invictus Games event from July 10 to 17.

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The Fox News Digital has reported when Harry and Meghan land in the UK next month, they may stay at Princess Diana's ancestral home Althorp house.

Commenting on the royal couple’s move, expert Hilary Fordwich said that staying at Althorp could also work in the king's favor.

Hilary said, "It would be far better for them to stay at Althorp than at Buckingham Palace.”

She continued, "Althorp would be preferred because any question of taxpayer funding is removed. The king can save face. The Sussexes would also be well away from Prince William, who is said to want nothing to do with them."

Another royal expert Helena Chard tells the outlet, the Duke can engage with Diana’s story on his own terms, without the royal household's protocol.

The expert said, "Althorp offers privacy, seclusion and a direct connection to his mother's memory, something Buckingham Palace, as a working royal landmark with a huge office complex, cannot provide.”

Meanwhile, there are reports the claims has put Althorp House, which is owned by Charles Spencer, the brother of Princess Diana, in the spotlight.

The private property is scheduled to close to visitors on July 10 and 11 — the same dates the California-based royals are expected to be in Britain.