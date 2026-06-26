Shamed Andrew is new ‘nightmare’ for King Charles: ‘Nothing to lose’

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has plans to spare nobody as he prepares his ultimate revenge.



The ex Prince , who is currently in exile at the marsh farm in Sandringham, is upset with older brother King Charles for sending him away.

Advertisement

An insider told Closer magazine: “Make no mistake, this is a man (Andrew) who’s hell bent on revenge and with nothing much left to lose.

“As such, he’s become the epitome of a nightmare for the royal family as a whole and boy don’t they know it.

“Andrew is absolutely seething and has convinced himself that Charles is deliberately trying to erase him and the entire York branch of the family.”

He continued: “He's furious about the way he’s being treated and has no intention of backing down quietly.

“He refuses to take even a shred of accountability and claims the way he’s been treated is a disgrace,” said the insider.