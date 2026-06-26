Meghan Markle UK return plan involves ‘photo’ with King Charles

Meghan Markle has an ultimate plan as she prepares to make a comeback to the UK.



The Duchess of Sussex, who is accompanying husband Prince Harry to mark one year countdown of Invictus Games 2027, wants to get a photograph with King Charles.

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Speaking columnist Carole Malone, the Daily Expresso show host JJ Anisiobi spoke about Meghan’s goal.

He said: “The critics are saying she really wants to get a photograph with King Charles.”

Ms Malone said: “Of course she does. And why does she want this? ‘Oh, let’s sell this everywhere.’ This will make a whole load of new magazine interviews. This would be another documentary. This would be ‘we’re making up with the Royal Family.’

“This is why a lot of royals don’t want [Harry and Meghan] back, because when you’ve been out of the institution for a long time, which they have been for seven years now, it’s very hard to put you back in the institutional cage to follow the rules. They will never do what they’re told,” said the expert.