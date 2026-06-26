Meghan Markle shares update about new film

Meghan Markle is promoting a documentary that she and Prince Harry have executive produced, with the release date set for August 2026.

On Friday, the Duchess of Sussex reshared a post released by the project’s social media pages on her Instagram.

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The poster was shared by Cookie Queens Film page with the caption, "Big dreams start small. Cookie Queen is only in theaters August 7.

Directed by Alysa Nahmias, the film follows four young girls ages 5 to 12 striving to become top cookie sellers during the high-pressure Girl Scout Cookie season.

The film explores the collision of childhood innocence and ambitious, high-stakes capitalism.

The film's executive producers are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle through their Archewell Productions banner.

Meanwhile, the royal couple is currently planning to undertake a visit to the United Kingdom with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to the United States in 2020 after developing serious differences with some members of the British royal family.

Their latest visit comes amid Prince Harry’s efforts for reconciliations with his father, King Charles III.

A report said that the monarch has offered the couple royal accommodation during their visit to the UK.

It’s still not known whether they will accept the offer.