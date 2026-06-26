Why royal experts believe Meghan Markle won't return to UK

Royal experts are not sure whether Meghan Markle will return to the UK.

According to the latest reports, Meghan is reportedly returning to Britain next month with her husband, Prince Harry, and their children - Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

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This will be the first time in four years that the Duke of Sussex, who lives in California, will return to his native country with his family.

However, the TV presenter Kevin O'Sullivan is not convinced Meghan will return to the UK.

"I think the stories are undoubtedly true that these plans are afoot," he mused during Thursday's edition of his show on TalkTV.

"I'm just not convinced that when push comes to shove that Meghan will actually materialise. That she will actually come back to Britain,” Kevin continued.

The host further claimed that the Duchess of Sussex is not a fan of the British people.

"She doesn't like Britain. I don't think she'll like the lack of popularity she doesn't enjoy here in Britain,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that no plans for a reunion between Harry and King Charles III during the potential visit have been confirmed.

Harry and Meghan last returned to the UK with their children in June 2022 for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.