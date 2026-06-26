Who will be biggest beneficiary of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s trip to UK?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to visit Britain next month with their children Archie and Lilibet for the Invictus Games event.

The insiders have claimed that King Charles, who is eager to meet his grandchildren, has offered an olive branch to the California-based son and his family to stay at royal residence besides security.

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However, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla are not happy with the move.

Now, amid these reports, the Radar Online, citing the sources, has revealed the ‘biggest beneficiary’ of the trip if it goes ahead as planned.

The sources at palace have said Meghan’s expected presence back in Britain is driven as much by business considerations as family commitments.

The close insider tells the outlet, "If this trip goes ahead, the biggest beneficiary is likely to be Meghan rather than Harry.”

From a branding perspective, the Duchess understands the “value of being seen back in Britain” and, crucially, being photographed alongside members of the Royal Family.

“That association still carries enormous weight internationally, and she knows it brings a level of prestige that money simply can't buy,” the close confidant said.

Meghan’s lifestyle business trades heavily on an image of “elegance, exclusivity, and royal association”, the insider said and added, “A successful UK visit has the potential to reinforce all of that and generate exactly the kind of publicity she needs at a time when her commercial projects are under increased scrutiny.”

The spy went on to say in many ways, Archie and Lilibet doting mother is looking for some of that “royal magic to rub off” on her brand again.