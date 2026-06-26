Meghan Markle faces fresh royal backlash over UK return reports

Meghan Markle is all set to visit the UK next month with Prince Harry and their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

However, a royal expert believes the Duchess of Sussex’s return to Britain is her "admission of defeat."

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According to the latest reports, Prince Harry will travel to England with his family in July to attend the Invictus Games' event, which will take place in Birmingham.

However, TV presenter Kinsey Schofield believes Markle's return to the UK signals something more.

During the latest episode of his show on TalkTV, Kinsey expressed his doubts about Meghan’s return to the UK.

“She doesn't like Britain. I don't think she'll like the lack of popularity she doesn't enjoy here in Britain,” he said.

"If she does show, it tells us how dire her professional and financial situation is that she's having to eat crow to this extent to get on an airplane and go back to some place that she claims treated her horribly,” explained Kinsey.

He further claimed that Meghan’s return to the UK also sends a wrong message to her "fans that have defended her over the last 6 years against this racist institution and racist country."

"The fact that Meghan is willing to throw her Louis Vuitton on a jet and head to over to the UK tells me that this is an admission of defeat that she is struggling so much professionally,” added Kinsey.