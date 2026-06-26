Meghan Markle, Prince Harry make major security move ahead of UK trip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning a family visit to the UK in July 2026 to mark the one-year count-down to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

Despite King Charles' offer of accommodation, Prince Harry appears to be maintaining a cautious approach regarding his family's security during their upcoming visit to Britain.

Advertisement

As per reports, the children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are also expected to accompany the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during the trip.

According to Page Six reports, Harry is set to bring his own security as he and Meghan are planning for a “huge spectacle.” As per one source privy to the matter, “the family will not travel through private jet, instead they would be accompanied by their own “bodyguards.”

“Harry always travels with one of two of his own security team,” the source said.

“They know it will make the biggest spectacle. They will want photos of them being ‘royal,’” said the source of Harry and Markle.

Security has been the primary barrier to the family’s return. While Prince Harry lost his legal battle for automatic taxpayer-funded police protection, recent reports suggest he has been given assurances that sufficient security provisions will be in place for this trip.

Speaking to BBC, Harry said, “I can’t see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point … And I think that it’s really quite sad that I won’t be able to show, you know, my children my homeland.”

King Charles has not seen his youngest grandchildren in person since 2022 as the monarch has extended an invitation for them to stay at a royal residence, it is not yet confirmed whether reunion will take place or not.