Dua Lipa’s mother reacts after Victoria Villarroel sparks controversy with Callum Turner reference?

Dua Lipa’s mother Anesa Lipa on Friday dropped multiple photos of her daughter and son-in-law, Callum Turner, on Instagram days after the couple marked their wedding celebrations in Palermo, Italy.

“Love made this moment unforgettable. Love you! Dua & Callum,” read Anesa Lipa’s Instagram caption accompanying the photos.

Advertisement

Her social media post also elicited reactions from Dua Lipa and her sister Rina Lipa, both dropping heart emojis in the comments section.

Dua Lipa had already shared most of these photos last week as the “Levitating” singer shared a personal look at her wedding festivities.

Notably, Anesa Lipa’s post comes a day after a controversial statement from Callum Turner’s former girlfriend surfaced.

Although Victoria Villarroel, an influencer and model, did not name Turner, observers believe she made references to her relationship with Callum Turner, suggesting the British actor did the exact opposite of what he used to say he won’t do by falling in love with Dua Lipa.

While speaking on her Betterhalf Podcast, influencer and model Victoria Villarroel’s remarks suggest they were made when Dua Lipa and Callum Turner were engaged.

Speaking about her ex-boyfriend, Victoria says, “This man will be like I would never date somebody that gets paparazzi. I would never date a famous person, I would never go to the Met Gala that's corny.

“My ex- boyfriend is now engaged to someone who they...he met her while he was having dinner with me like she sat next to us at this restaurant in London.

It’s not known whether Victoria’s controversial statement prompted Anesa Lipa to share the Instagram post in an effort to counter negative impression of son-in-law.