Prince Harry reaches out to William after King Charles olive branch?

Prince Harry has reportedly approached his estranged brother Prince William after their father King Charles offered the Duke an olive branch.

Harry is set to visit the UK with his wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet, and there are claims the King has offered them royal residence to stay besides security.

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Amid this development, the Radar Online has reported Harry has reached out to William, however, the Prince of Wales is deeply "irritated" by Harry’s U.K. return and is ignoring his phone calls.

The future king believes Harry crossed a line in both his 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey and his bombshell memoir, Spare.

The close source said, "William won't be seeing his brother. I suspect he will make sure he’s miles away when Harry visits to avoid any awkward encounters.

"Harry has tried to make contact repeatedly, but William won’t take his calls.”

Prince William is not ‘minded to a reconciliation’ at all, the insider said, adding and the fact that King Charles is bending over backwards to make Harry’s visit happen has become the source of deep “irritation” for the future monarch.

Those close to William say the Prince feels his father is making a mistake by welcoming Harry back into the fold.

"William is known to hold a grudge, whereas Charles just wants peace," a family friend explained.

"They come to the Harry situation from different perspectives. Charles is of the view that one must forgive and move on. William won’t do that. Not yet and maybe never."