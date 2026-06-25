Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor mentioned in Bill Gates Epstein testimony

Britan’s Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was mentioned by Bill Gates as the billionaire testified before US House Oversight Committee investigating Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

The younger brother of King Charles lost his royal titles and was evicted from Royal Lodge in Windsor last year over his links to the late sex offender.

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The Microsoft co-founder told the panel that he never had any conversations about Jeffrey Epstein with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

According to a newly released transcript from his appearance, Gates revealed how Epstein had kept a photograph showing him Gates and Mountbatten-Windsor together at an official UK function, despite the financier never attending their meetings.

"Weirdly in the set of photos that I guess Epstein kept, there is a photo of me and prince Andrew at one of those official state meetings," Bill Gates stated.

Gates told the committee he had encountered Mountbatten-Windsor on two occasions during official visits to the United Kingdom, when the former prince was serving in a role similar to trade representative. Pictures show Mountbatten-Windsor meeting Gates at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in 2007 and later in London in 2018.

During the testimony, the tech billionaire also disclosed the names of three women with whom he had extramarital affairs.