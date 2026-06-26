King Charles major decision about Meghan Markle, Harry puts monarchy in jeopardy?

King Charles major decision to welcome back Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in UK may have put the future of the monarchy in jeopardy, the royal insiders have claimed.

The monarch has apparently offered an olive branch to Meghan and Harry, and there are claims they have reached an agreement for King Charles meeting with Archie and Lilibet.

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However, Charles decision has reportedly left Prince William ‘appalled’ and ‘betrayed’.

According to a report by the Closer, the insiders have claimed the monarch decision has plunged the whole Royal Family into chaos, as fears grow that the tension between him and the future king William could have a devastating effect on the monarchy.

The close confidant tells the outlet, “This has been bubbling away for what seems like an eternity, and neither of them is giving an inch, which of course is taking a heavy toll as everyone is walking on eggshells and wondering how on earth it’s come to this.

“And of course, there’s an acute awareness that things will get a whole lot worse once the Sussexes come to town. William has been beside himself ever since he received the news. To say he’s upset and feeling undermined is a colossal understatement. The more it sinks in, the angrier he gets.”

The insiders continued William prepares to take the throne in the future, and the Prince of Wales still sees Meghan and Harry as a “very real threat” to the reputation of the monarchy.