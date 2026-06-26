Harriet Sperling is not trying be ‘next Princess of Wales,’ says expert

Harriet Sterling is defended overclaim of copying Kate Middleton.



The newest bride in the royal family and wife of Peter Phillips, Harriet is like to Meghan Markle and is accused of copying Kate Middleton.

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Defending the new member of the Royal expert, Alicia Liberty, writes for Express: “The Meghan comparisons often felt rooted in rivalry. Harriet feels rooted in respect. One appeared to invite competition with the future Queen; the other looks more like admiration for the woman who has become the gold standard of modern royal style.”

“In her place stands Harriet. Mrs Phillips has barely had time to settle into royal life, yet social media has already decided she is the latest woman copying Kate.”

She adds: “The accusations arrived almost immediately after Royal Ascot. The pale blue dresses. The elegant tailoring. The lace details. The carefully selected hats. Sound familiar? Of course they do. Because they are the very foundations upon which Princess Catherine has built her style empire.”

“But here’s where I think people are getting it wrong. Harriet doesn’t strike me as someone trying to become the next Princess of Wales. She strikes me as someone trying to learn from her,” she noted.