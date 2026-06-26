Princess Anne makes meaningful appearance at rugby festival

Anne, the Princess Royal made a meaningful visit to a rugby festival for children and young people with learning disabilities.

The official Instagram handle of the British Royal family highlighted the latest royal visit of King Charles' sister.

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The Princess Royal attended the Tag Rugby Festival at Broadstreet Rugby Club. At the event, she met players, coaches and volunteers taking part in the annual event.

Sharing a carousel of photos from the event, the palace wrote, "The Princess Royal visited a Tag Rugby Festival for children and young people with mild to severe learning disabilities."

"As Patron of Wooden Spoon, Her Royal Highness joined more than 400 young people at Broadstreet Rugby Club, for the day‑long tournament.

"The Princess watched matches and met players, coaches and volunteers taking part in the festival, which champions wider inclusion in sport," the caption concluded.

Princess Anne is the longstanding Patron of the charity Wooden Spoon. The charity has long supported projects aimed at improving the lives of vulnerable and disabled children across the UK through education, health and wellbeing initiatives.





It is pertinent to mention that on behalf of King Charles, the British royal family paid tribute to Princess Anne as it marked 50 years since the Princess Royal made history by representing Great Britain at the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games earlier this month.

Celebrating the milestone on June 9, the official handle of the royal family shared throwback photos showing Anne waring a Team Great Britain jacket while riding horseback during the Games.