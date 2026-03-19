Neil Sedaka’s cause of death made public weeks after unexpected passing

The cause of death of legendary singer-songwriter Neil Sedaka has been confirmed two weeks after his sudden passing at the age of 86.

Reports state that his death certificate cites death from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with kidney failure listed as a contributing factor. The condition involves a build-up of fats and cholesterol in the arteries and is a leading cause of death worldwide.

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Sedaka was taken to the hospital on the morning of 27 February, where he died later that day.

In a statement released at the time, his family said they were “devastated” by the loss, remembering him not only as a celebrated artist but also as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

Born in Brooklyn in 1939 and raised in Brighton Beach, Sedaka showed musical talent from an early age. A teacher encouraged his parents to support his abilities, leading him to train in music and eventually build a decades-long career.

He rose to fame in the late 1950s and early 1960s with hits such as Oh! Carol, Calendar Girl, and Happy Birthday, Sweet Sixteen. He found success again in the 1970s with songs like Breaking Up Is Hard to Do and Laughter in the Rain.

Sedaka was also a songwriter who wrote for other artists and helped shape the Brill Building era of pop music.

He left behind his wife, Leba, and their children, Dara and Marc. He would've turned 87 on March 13, 2026.