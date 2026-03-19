Prince Harry urged to be ‘less glossy’ after Netflix snub
Prince Harry is asked to professionally part his ways with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry has been urged to keep his brand away from wife Meghan Markle in order to build sustainability.
The Duke of Sussex, who has lost his contract with Netflix, is told to keep in line with his love for philanthropy.
Royal expert Mayah Riyaz tells Mirror: “Netflix was their biggest credibility marker in Hollywood and losing that kind of backing dents their 'power couple' status.”
"That said, in PR terms, relevance really is currency and they do still have plenty of it. The danger for them isn't disappearing, it's becoming overexposed without a clear hit project. Right now, they risk looking like celebrities without a defining success story."
“He comes across as more relatable and less polarising than Meghan in the public eye," she says of Prince Harry.
"From a PR standpoint, I would say that he is the safer asset. If managed correctly, he could pivot into a more respected, purpose-led figure. The challenge is that right now, he feels tied to a joint narrative that sadly isn't always working in his favour."
Meghan and Harry are asked to "simplify and reconnect".
"What's needed is less glossy deals, more grounded storytelling," she suggests. "Audiences are tired of what feels like curated vulnerability.
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