King Charles warned about perverting justice against Andrew else risk suffering through ‘last resort’

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s unofficial biographer has a lot to say against the King’s brother and the claim demands he ‘make right’ all that has happened to effect the Firm’s image, even if it means to ‘fall on his sword’ and abdicate in favor of Prince William who is still untouched by the fiasco surrounding his uncle, due to his place in the Line of Succession.

The entire thing has been shared during Mr Lownie’s interview on The Royalist Podcast, because during that chat he got pretty candid.

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In his eyes, the issues surrounding Andrew, his links to a convicted child sex offender like Jeffrey Epstein as well as the accusations of misconduct against him are turning worse with time.

In his eyes, “it’s a cover-up, and the cover-up is proving to be as bad as the initial crimes.”

The author of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, also referenced the things that followed the release of his book and pointed out, “I think the interesting thing is that when my book came out...nothing happened to Andrew.”

At the time “the idea was that we would just sit this out, and the problem would go away,” he admitted. “And I think it’s only because of this drip, drip feed, and just the wealth of material that has now emerged in pretty clear black and white with all these emails, that they’ve been forced to do anything,” he also said.

But in his view there is one problem and that is that despite “having denied it before, they’ve just got to keep denying it.” So, “I mean, all they can do, I think, is either to hope that the war in the Middle East takes everyone’s attention away from this. But I don’t think that’s going to work.”

In his personal view, after having spent years in the royal sphere is that “they accept that basically Charles has to fall on his sword, and accept that he...has to take the blame for this, and William takes over.”

However, that is not an immediate piece of advice Mr Lownie admits. Reason being, it’ll only be necessary if he’s revealed that he has “perverted the course of justice.” In the meantime “the firewalls are all going up,” most likely.

Because “they’re throwing all the members of the family under the bus to divert attention. They will say that, you know, there’ll be some poor courtier who will have to take the rap, and Charles wasn’t briefed, didn’t know anything, but it’s just not conceivable, just from all the research I’ve ever done on the royal family, that the people at the top aren’t aware of what’s happening.”

“Particularly in a huge scandal like this, there would have been briefings,” he added in his attempt to double down.

Before concluding he also offered his own two cents a bit more candidly and added, “they brought this problem on themselves. If they had dealt with it much earlier, and being more ruthless, there wouldn’t be these wider questions being asked about royal accountability and privilege, but there also wouldn’t be questions now being asked about the King himself. And I just don’t think...it will continue to be a sustainable position if we find more and more evidence that he was warned.”