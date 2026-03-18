King Charles makes joint appearance with Prince William after 'bombshell ultimatum'

"King Charles is absolutely fed up with the feud between William and Harry dragging on and on"

King Charles and Prince William made a joint appearance after claims the monarch has delivered a ‘bombshell ultimatum’ to the Prince of Wales.

The Closer, citing the royal insiders, reported King Charles has demanded that Prince William put the monarchy above his personal feelings and finally make peace with his estranged brother Harry.

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The close confidant claims, “Charles is absolutely fed up with the feud between William and Harry dragging on and on. He was counting on time healing things between them but he’s done with that strategy.”

“He says he can no longer afford to stand back; he feels it’s crucial to the survival of the monarchy that William and Harry are seen to make peace,” the mole says and added, “Between Andrew’s scandal and Charles’ health battle, they’re on shaky ground.”

King Charles understands William still feels “deeply betrayed”, but he says now is the time to put politics above feelings, “it's what a good ruler needs to be able to do.”

“The feeling is that they need to show unity right now, and Charles is pressuring William to step in line and prove he can be a leader.”

Following this report, King Charles, Prince William, Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton made a joint appearance as they welcomed Nigerian President Bola Tinubu at Windsor Castle for state visit.



