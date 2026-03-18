Inside King Charles' 'wonderful' welcome for Nigeria's President at Windsor Castle
King Charles and Queen Camilla hosts Nigeria's first couple in stunning ceremony
King Charles and Queen Camilla welcomed Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu to Windsor Castle for an official state visit.
Along with senior royals including Kate Middleton and Prince William, the British Royal family come together for the ceremonial welcome of Nigerian first couple.
The welcome took place in the Quadrangle of the historic castle, where President Tinubu was invited to inspect the Guard of Honour.
The official Instagram handle of the Royal Family shared photos from the event, stating, "Welcome to Windsor!"
"It was wonderful to welcome President Tinubu and First Lady, Mrs. Tinubu to Windsor Castle earlier today," the details in caption added further.
It concluded, "They joined The King and Queen for a Ceremonial Welcome in the Quadrangle, where President Tinubu was invited to inspect the Guard of Honour."
Earlier in the day, it was announced, " Later today, The King and Queen will welcome The President of Nigeria, Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu for a State Visit to the UK."
This highlights longstanding connection between King Charles and Nigeria, a Commonwealth nation with deep historical and cultural links to Britain.
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