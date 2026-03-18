Kensington Palace releases William and Kate's video after Windsor Castle ceremony

Kensington Palace on Wednesday released a video of Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton receiving Nigerian President Bola Tinubu in the first state visit by a ​Nigerian leader in 37 years.

Tinubu ​and his wife, Oluremi, were received William and Kate for the ⁠journey to Windsor Castle on Wednesday morning.

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The video shared on social media by the Prince and Princess of Wales's social media accounts also shows the couple attending the welcoming ceremony at Windsor Castle.

A statement issued by Buckingham Palace said, "It was wonderful to welcome President Tinubu and First Lady, Mrs. Tinubu to Windsor Castle earlier today."

"They joined The King and Queen for a Ceremonial Welcome in the Quadrangle, where President Tinubu was invited to inspect the Guard of Honour."

Charles, who is still undergoing regular treatment for ​cancer, has hosted several high-profile state visits over the ​last nine ⁠months, welcoming German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron.







