Kensington Palace releases William and Kate's video after Windsor Castle ceremony
The Prince and Princess of Wales on Wednesday represented King Charles as they received foreign guests
Kensington Palace on Wednesday released a video of Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton receiving Nigerian President Bola Tinubu in the first state visit by a Nigerian leader in 37 years.
Tinubu and his wife, Oluremi, were received William and Kate for the journey to Windsor Castle on Wednesday morning.
The video shared on social media by the Prince and Princess of Wales's social media accounts also shows the couple attending the welcoming ceremony at Windsor Castle.
A statement issued by Buckingham Palace said, "It was wonderful to welcome President Tinubu and First Lady, Mrs. Tinubu to Windsor Castle earlier today."
"They joined The King and Queen for a Ceremonial Welcome in the Quadrangle, where President Tinubu was invited to inspect the Guard of Honour."
Charles, who is still undergoing regular treatment for cancer, has hosted several high-profile state visits over the last nine months, welcoming German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron.
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Prince William, Kate Middleton represent King Charles as they welcome foreign guests