Husband leaves Princess Beatrice at home to watch football match?
Princess Beatrice was not seen in the photo shared by her husband at a Champions League match in London
Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, was among thousands of spectators as he supported his side in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Taking to Instagram, the property developer shared a picture from the Emirates Stadium as the Gunners took on German opponents Bayer Leverkusen. However, t the photo did not show his face or his companions.
Mapelli Mozzi captured scenes before the kick-off, being sat high in the stands overlooking the manager's dugouts.It was not immediately known whether Princess Beatrice was with him too.
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has supported his wife, Beatrice, as she and her family go through extremely embarrassing situation caused by her father's recent arrest.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested and release under investigation on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
The younger brother of King Charles III and the father of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie is accused of sharing sensitive government information with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Mountbatten-Windsor was earlier stripped of his royal titles and expelled from Royal Lodge in Windsor over his links to Epstein.
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