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Prince William, Kate Middleton represent King Charles as they welcome foreign guests
The Prince and Princess of Wales represent King Charles as Nigerian President arrived on a state visit to the UK
By The News Digital
March 18, 2026
Prince William and Kate Middleton on Wednesday welcomed Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu as the couple arrived on a state Visit to the UK.
The Prince and Princess of Wales wore stylish outfits as they greeted the guests who were due to meet King Charles.
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Earlier, Buckingham Palace said King Charles and Queen Camilla will welcome the President of Nigeria and the First Lady to Windsor Castle.
The palace said, "This will mark Nigeria's first state visit to the UK in 37 years. Previous Nigerian state visits occurred in 1973, 19981 and 1989 during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II."
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