Prince William thrust to make good with ‘conniving’ Harry: ‘Can’t believe dad’s so gullible’

There is a lot happening behind the scenes, and its causing King Charles to become truly ‘fed up’ with his sons. So much so that he’s been banking on reconciliation, only to be met with dissatisfaction.

News of this has been shared by a well-placed source that spoke about this with Closer magazine.

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According to their findings, King Charles has been having serious conversations on this matter saying, “he can no longer afford to stand back”. According to the source, “he feels it’s crucial to the survival of the monarchy that William and Harry are seen to make peace.”

Especially since between Andrew’s scandal and Charles’ health battle, “they’re on shaky ground” in his eyes.

Furthermore, the source also claims that King Charles has a pretty nice understanding about the ‘betrayal’ Prince William feels, but still reportedly feels “now is the time to put politics above feelings, it's what a good ruler needs to be able to do. The feeling is that they need to show unity right now, and Charles is pressuring William to step in line and prove he can be a leader.”

Nevertheless “William is furious that he’s being pressured this way,” the same insider adds. “He says he can’t believe his father is being so gullible. He also bristles at the suggestion that Harry gets another chance but he isn’t in charge and Charles, and a number of other people within the Firm, believe having Harry involved again in some capacity could actually strengthen the institution.”

Still, “as far as [William’s] concerned Harry and Meghan are just as poisonous and conniving as always. They have proven they can’t be trusted and have already done so much to undermine the monarchy, for William it’s lunacy to give them another inch,” which is where the source concluded.