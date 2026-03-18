Prince William finally plans to remove Harry, Archie, Lilibet from line of succession

"If Andrew loses his place why not Harry?"

Prince William is reportedly planning to remove his estranged brother Harry and his kids Archie and Lilibet from line of succession.

This has been claimed by royal expert Phil Dampier days after investigative biographer Tom Bower exclusively reveals that Buckingham Palace sent a representative to Sandringham, urging ex-Prince Andrew to voluntarily give up being in the line of succession.

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In his opinion piece for the Woman’s Day, Dampier claims that Prince William is actively exploring plans to remove Harry and his children from the line as well, which would prompt a “constitutional earthquake”.

The royal expert believes Prince William has allegedly promised behind the scenes “Change is on my agenda — change for good.”

The close confidant tells the expert that Andrew’s removal has opened up the possibility of removing other members of the family from the line of succession.

The expert, citing the source close to Kate and William, says “Until recently removing people seemed almost impossible but if Andrew loses his place why not Harry?” “William will never forgive Harry for smearing Kate as a racist and he wants nothing to do with him.”

“He thinks it’s ridiculous that someone who has voluntarily left the royal family and gone to live abroad, bringing up his kids with American accents, is so high up the pecking order,” the insider added.