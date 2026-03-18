Prince William ‘calling shots’ over saving Royals from eternal downfall

Prince William has taken it upon himself to make major decisions in the Royal Family, it is reported.

The Prince of Wales does not want to make any more mistakes and wants complete control out of the Epstein files situation.

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Royal expert Andrew Lownie has revealed: "William, I think, is calling more of the shots now. So there's definitely a change going on, and I get the sense also that there's a bit of distancing even from the Sussexes, clearly from the Waleses."

Speaking about William’s decision to exclude his cousins and Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, the expert adds: "I think the decision to ban them from Ascot is interesting. The line that they're [Beatrice and Eugenie] pushing is that they were never going to go to Ascot in the first place, and it does seem odd to be so public about this distancing."

"I don't think either of them has ever flaunted their titles, but there's obviously a huge cachet in some circles about being called a Princess," she said. "A title like that opens doors and sets up connections, which both Beatrice and Eugenie have used to their advantage. There's nothing wrong in that, but now that their father has been stripped of his titles and their mother can no longer use hers, they might like to quietly drop the use of theirs."