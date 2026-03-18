Queen Camilla done with shamed Andrew ‘playing politics’

Queen Camilla felt Andrew Mountbatten Windsor was not good to her during her initial days of marriage with King Charles.

Her Majesty, who struggled to get the approval of Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the family after the death of King Charles’s first wife, Princess Diana, felt Andrew could have done better.

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Speaking about Camilla’s feelings, expert Richard Kay noted: "The Queen listens to Andrew, and he could have helped his brother at a time when he had few allies within the family.”

“In fact, I would go so far as to say he was deeply unhelpful when support would have meant a huge amount to her and the Prince. Looking back to when there was little public sympathy for Charles and Camilla, if not open hostility, it was a case of Andrew playing politics. Camilla hasn't forgotten,” adds the expert.

Meanwhile, Angela Levin alleged: "His behaviour became very, very negative and extremely unpleasant on not getting his way."

She added that Andrew became "'quite poisonous, mean, unhelpful and very nasty about Camilla and remained so hostile about Camilla's acceptance that it's doubtful it has ever been forgiven".