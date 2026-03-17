After ending speculation about Sean Penn, Zelenskiy shows up at Buckingham Palace with King Charles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, said a statement issued by the royal family on Tuesday.

In a statement posted on his social media accounts, the president said, "Began my working visit to the UK with the audience of King Charles III." "I thank His Majesty and the entire Royal Family for their unwavering support and solidarity with Ukraine," the president said.

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The Ukrainian President announced his arrival in the UK a day after ending the speculation behind Hollywood actor Sean Penn's absence from the Academy Awards where he won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in "One Battle After Another".

As people speculated about his absence and his team refused to reveal where he was, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy took to social media to share a picture with the actor, suggesting Sean Penn was in Ukraine.

The president wrote, "You've been with Ukraine since the first day of the full-scale war. And today. And we know that you will continue to be with our country and our people. "



