Sarah Ferguson finally flies to America as whereabouts revealed

Sarah Ferguson tends to move frequently and keeps her plans ‘very private’

Former Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson has reportedly jetted off to US after she and Andrew were removed from Royal Lodge amid Epstein scandal.

According to a report by the Heat World, Sarah is now reported to be ‘effectively homeless’ and ‘sofa surfing’ in New York City.

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The report further claims Sarah is now believed to be staying with none other than Priscilla Presley as they have been cherished pals for decades.

The royal source claimed, “Sarah and Priscilla go way back, they met years ago through Lisa Marie [Priscilla’s daughter with late husband Elvis] and instantly clicked. Priscilla won’t ever forget how kind Sarah was to Lisa Marie when she was deep in her addiction struggles, so now that Sarah needs help, she’s happy to be able to offer her some support.”

“She’s given her the keys to her guest house and she’s been giving her pep talks, she has a lot of sympathy for her and is insisting that she’ll get through this.”

The fresh claims came days after reports Sarah Ferguson has become ‘extremely cautious’ about where she stays and how long she remains in one place.

The close confidant has claimed that Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother tends to move frequently and keeps her plans ‘very private’ to avoid photographers tracking her down.

The close confidant said, “Everyone’s telling her that now’s not a good time. A lot of people actually really like her, but being linked with anyone associated with Epstein just isn’t wise right now.”