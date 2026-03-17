Meghan Markle takes matters into her own hands going ‘gung-ho’: ‘People just love to find fault'

Meghan Markle has been turning into a work horse towards her luxury lifestyle brand and a well placed source just shed light into where Prince Harry stands as well as Meghan’s own head space now that she’s parted ways from Netflix.

For those unversed, back when Meghan released her line, she was partnered with Netflix for her show With Love, Meghan and was showcasing some her products, like the flower sprinkles but since then Netflix has decided to part ways for the Duchess’ next phase, however the internet has been anything but kind.

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Many are calling her out for having been ‘dropped’ but still, as the source tells Closer magazine, “she’s pouring all her energy into her brand. She’s pumping out her newsletter like clockwork and still very gung-ho about all her products and the sales she’s projecting.”

Furthermore “nothing with her overall plan has changed, she still wants to be the next Goop. The only difference now is that she’s not insisting Harry be part of it all. Trying to drag him into meetings, pitches and development conversations when his heart clearly isn’t in it just doesn’t appeal to her anymore.”

The feelings swirling around Prince Harry though are nothing but “relief” following months of feeling “frustrated” and “exhausted” as a result of navigating Hollywood.

There’s also an understanding among sources that “he gave it a try because he wanted to support her and because they both believed they could use these platforms to tell meaningful stories, but the process has been frustrating and exhausting for him.”

But as become evident, he feels “much more comfortable focusing” on Invictus and his other charitable work. Whereas his wife Meghan is “wired very differently” so in her eyes reportedly, if Harry wants to ‘step back’ and ‘concentrate’ on philanthropy, she’s fine with that, “but she can’t throw in the towel” herself. So she’s going her own way professionally.

“Meghan is extremely proud so of course it’s upsetting for her that people are trying to write her off as a failure. But she’s adamant it’s not true, she says the whole situation is being blown way out of proportion,” the same source also said. “In her view, it’s the same old story, people just love to find fault with her.”

Before concluding the insider also said, “there’s no denying that the situation isn’t ideal, but the way she tells it the relationship with Netflix is far from over. Regardless, of how bad it is, or isn’t, Meghan’s determined to keep pushing forward. She’s never been someone who gives up easily, if anything this has just lit a fire under her to work harder.”