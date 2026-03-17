Sarah Ferguson meets true friend after enough humiliation: 'Defending her so fiercely'
The friend has a lot of sympathy for Sarah Ferguson and is insisting that "she’ll get through this"
Former Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson has finally found a true friend in the shape of Priscilla Presley after ‘enough humiliation’.
According to a report by the Heat World, Priscilla has given Sarah the keys to her guest house and she’s been giving her pep talks.
She has a lot of sympathy for the former Duchess and is insisting that “she’ll get through this.”
The insiders have claimed to the outlet that Sarah has moved to US after eviction from Royal Lodge amid Epstein scandal.
The American businesswoman and actress says she knows Sarah’s heart and who she is as a person and “she doesn’t believe for one moment she did anything that was ill intentioned or nefarious.”
“She concedes there were mistakes made but she doesn’t believe that Sarah should be written off for life over whom she borrowed money from,” the source went on saying.
The spy continued Priscilla thinks Sarah has been through ‘enough humiliation and deserves some grace’, adding “And she’s confident that with time Sarah will be able to get past this.”
Sarah and the businesswoman met way back when Lisa Marie lived in the UK and they stayed very close through the years.
“Anytime Sarah was in the US she and Lisa Marie would get together. She got to know Lisa Marie’s kids too, she bonded with the entire family. That’s why Priscilla is defending her so fiercely right now,” the mole says.
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