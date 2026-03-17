Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie’s marriages are in real trouble: ‘Their worlds are falling apart’

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie are facing a marriage crisis that many are describing to be the worst ever, because its not just their standing that’s being effected, but of their husbands as well.

For those unversed with the reason, it all relates to their relationship with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, as well as his connections to a convicted sex offender.

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There is also the matter of his alleged misconduct while in public office that is feeling conversations about him potentially seeing a removal from the Line of Succession.

Even his daughters are ‘devastated’ with the aftereffects of all this media attention because “their worlds are falling apart" according to sources that just spoke to Heat World.



At the same time even though their husbands Jack and Edo are “both doing their best to be supportive,” the issue is that the “strain is affecting their home life.”

As for the sisters’ emotional states, “their view of their parents has been irreparably shattered, they’re facing social ruin, and now Jack and Edo have been dragged into the drama, as they are facing questions about Andrew – it’s mortifying,” the source explains.

“Obviously, it’s not the girls’ fault, but that doesn’t mean it’s not causing tension,” they also made clear before adding that right now the only option left is to “come out decisively against their parents, it would draw a line in the sand and put people more at ease,” because it will “no doubt also making things easier for their husbands.”

Another thing adding stress in terms of public image is that Edo is currently in Palm Beach, Florida, for work and while he “had good reason to fly to the US – no one is saying he and Beatrice are splitting – friends are worried that if the stress doesn’t ease up, there could be dire consequences for both the girls’ marriages.”