Prince Harry’s turns to Archie, Lili over King Charles’ cancer battle: ‘It kills him’

Prince Harry is currently standing on a singular hope and it involves his children melting hearts among other members of the Firm like Prince William, Kate Middleton or King Charles.

For those unversed still, Prince Harry has been engaged in a rift with his brother ever since evidence of their private affairs came out in the memoir Spare, only to be followed by interviews and things like the Harry & Meghan docuseries with Netflix.

Advertisement

Prior to this, there was also an interview with Oprah Winfrey where the couple highlighted their exit from royal life after spending a few months in Canada. However, many years on, it appears the Duke of Sussex is looking forward to a kind of reconciliation and his children may be the key.

This is exactly what a source has shared with Heat World, and according to their findings, “Harry truly believes the kids are the key to fixing everything.” It’s also being said that “he’s sure that once his father and brother get a chance to really meet Archie and Lili properly and spend some time with them that they’ll melt everyone’s hearts and change things overnight.”

The same source also says that “like any dad he’s proud of his kids, but it is true that Lili and Archie are exceptionally adorable. They are both so sweet and they both look so much like Harry when he was little. He’s counting on that pulling on his father’s heart strings.”

What is pertinent to mention is that while King Charles keeps in touch via Zoom and FaceTime there is one thing that ‘kills’ Harry and its that his children are not close in ‘real life’, especially considering his father’s battle against cancer.

Plus its well known that the monarch is a nostalgic man and “at this stage in his life he’s very focused on family”. This is why the source says, “being able to cuddle his grandkids and see how special they are will have an impact on him, or at least that’s Harry’s fervent wish.”

Another big point to note is that Prince Harry’s mental health is taking a hit with this constant fear because he’s being “tormented” by how much time “has already been lost.” After all Prince Archie is almost seven and Lilibet is five so “it kills him that they don’t know their grandfather at all,” the source added.

Its also being said, “for all the issues he’s had with his dad, there is a lot of love there and he knows it’s causing Charles a lot of sadness to have this distance.”

Before concluding they also said, “this is just as much for his father and for Archie and Lily, too. He believes they deserve to know where they come from and make memories with their grandfather while they still can.”