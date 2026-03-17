Andrew receives new orders from palace after Prince William's humiliating decision

"He [Andrew] can sign a form saying he renounces the succession"

Former Duke of York Andrew has received new orders from the palace last week amid Prince William’s humiliating decision regarding him.

Royal expert Rob Shuter has revealed Prince William’s humiliating decision regarding his disgraced uncle Andrew following his arrest recently.

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The insiders told royal expert Rob that the Prince of Wales has finally drawn a hard and permanent line when it comes to Andrew.

The close confidant tells Rob for his substack, “William has made a very firm decision. Andrew will never be around Catherine or the kids again. That door is completely closed.”

Following these claims, another royal expert Tom Bower has said Andrew has been ‘told to personally remove himself from line of succession by palace’ who ‘gave him offer he can’t refuse.’

Tom Bower, speaking to Harry Cole, claimed Andrew had been given an “offer he can’t refuse” and told by the palace visitor he can sign a declaration to “renounce the succession” that “ends it straight away”.

Speaking on YouTube show Harry Cole Saves The West, Bower said: “As I understand it someone went up to Sandringham last Saturday from the palace to suggest to Andrew that he voluntarily gives up the succession.

“And he can do that. He can sign a form saying he renounces the succession.”

“That ends it straight away and that would be the cleanest solution”, the expert further said.

Harry Cole took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared the video clip saying: “Investigative biographer Tom Bower exclusively reveals that Buckingham Palace sent a representative to Sandringham, urging ex-Prince Andrew to voluntarily give up being in the line of succession.”