More pleas hit King Charles’ office over Donald Trump State Visit: ‘You’ll be embarrassed’

Plea upon plea is being issued to King Charles, urging him to reconsider his State Visit to the US on the grounds that he will be left utterly ‘embarrassed’ by US President Donald Trump.

The visit in question is scheduled for next month in April and multiple calls have been made for a cancelation or postponement since then. This comes amid continued attacks by the president over British government.

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This has been issued by Dame Emily Thornberry, a Labour MP and chair of the foreign affairs committee in the Commons, and she believes it’d be “safer to delay it” also in light of the Middle East conflict.

In the chat with BBC Radio 4 she also says, “if it goes ahead...it would go ahead against a backdrop of a war. And that I think is quite difficult. And the last thing that we want to do is to have His Majesty, their Majesties, embarrassed.”

She also added, “I don't know what the discussions are. I don't know what the programme would involve, but I think it needs to be thought through very carefully as to whether or not it's appropriate to go ahead now, or maybe have a limited programme or delay it. But we can't just pretend that there isn't a background of war.”

All in all “I suspect it would be safer to delay it but I don't know the details,” she said before signing off.