Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's major critic reacts as Duke wants to reconcile with William

"Harry's trying to talk to an 'intermediary' for his father and his brother"

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has reacted to the claims that the Duke wants to reconcile with his brother Prince William.

The Heat World, citing the royal insiders, has reported that Harry is keen to reconcile with his brother William, who is widely reported to have been left ‘furious’ by his and Meghan’s tell-alls, including their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey and Harry’s 2023 memoir Spare, in which he details an alleged physical attack against him by William.

Advertisement

“Harry’s working desperately hard to put the pieces in place so that they can all travel back to England this summer,” the insider said.

“In a perfect world he’d actually love to time it when Charles is taking his break at Balmoral [where Harry and William holidayed each summer as children] so they can all have some downtime together and he can really bond with the children.”

Angela took to X and tweeted, “Harry's trying to talk to an 'intermediary' for his father and his brother. But it's because he wants to take over and have things done Meghan's way.”

She continued, “Their false trips are to show they know better, but anyone who did wouldn't upset and anger them.”

Last time, Archie and Lilibet returned to Britain with their parents in 2022 to celebrate the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.