Meghan Markle supports Prince Harry's plans about Archie, Lilibet meeting with King Charles, William

Meghan Markle knows how important it is for Harry to reconcile with his family

Meghan Markle is reportedly supporting her husband Prince Harry’s plans of reconciliation with King Charles and Prince William through their children Archie and Lilibet.

As per a report by the Heat World, Prince Harry truly believes Archie and Lilibet are the key to fixing everything.

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“He’s sure that once his father and brother get a chance to really meet Archie and Lili properly and spend some time with them that they’ll melt everyone’s hearts and change things overnight,” the close confidant said.

The insiders believe Meghan Markle, who is reluctant to return to UK over security concerns, is supporting Harry’s plans.

The source says Meghan, who grew up in LA, knows how important it is for Harry to reconcile with his family but remains 'mindful' that with emotions running high, it could still be a long time yet, if ever, that William and Harry are able to heal their rift and put the past five years behind them.

“Meghan understands how important this is for Harry and is supportive. But she’s also very mindful that emotions are still raw, she doesn’t believe there’s some magic solution, as great as the kids are.”

Harry, though, keeps coming back to the same hope, that once his father King Charles, and the rest of the family, meet Archie and Lilibet in person “they will all realize what they’ve been missing”.