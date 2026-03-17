Prince William offers royal support to Greg James on tandem bike

Prince William, the Prince of Wales joined Greg James on part of his 1000 km charity bike ride.

As the BBC broadcaster continued his fundraising challenge for Comic Relief through South Yorkshire, he received royal support from the future King.

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William surprised Greg on the fifth day of the challenge, cycling alongside him on a tandem bike just north of Doncaster as the pair travelled through the South Yorkshire countryside.

In the video shared by the official Instagram handle of the BBC Radio, Greg asks the Prince of Wales if he's having a good time, to which William responded, "I'm having a great time."

Speaking during the ride, Prince William praised Greg's efforts and highlighted the wider value of volunteering and charity work.

As quoted by Standard.co.uk, William said, "What you’ve done is set an example about helping out."

"That’s the thing. It’s volunteering some of your time, putting yourself through a bit of pain at the same time, and supporting others.

"It’s something we do very well in this country, but we don’t really shout about it enough," the eldest son of King Charles added.

William also noted, "This challenge helps everyone see that. And it’s an amazing team effort. Huge well done, Greg."

It is pertinent to mention that earlier this week Prince William, the Prince of Wales sent Greg James a message wishing him luck before the challenge began.